DEPEW, N.Y. — A Depew man who used to work as a state trooper now faces charges for impersonating a state trooper and possession of stolen property.

Jason Lanning, 45, was arrested by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to New York State Police.

Officials received a complaint that a man went to a house in Elma and asked to speak with a woman there, according to the report. They say he claimed to currently work for the New York State Police.

Lanning had worked as a state trooper previously, but not since 2010.

After his arrest and execution of a search warrant, police found that Lanning possessed items that belonged to the New York State Police.

State Police are asking anyone who had similar interactions with Lanning to contact them at (585) 344-6200.

