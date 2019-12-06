BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's Marine Patrol arrested a Depew man for allegedly boating while intoxicated.

Deputies say they stopped a vessel on the Buffalo River June 11 for several navigational law violations. The operator of the boat, Daniel Fazzalaro, 58, was taken to shore and administered field sobriety tests. Investigators say his BAC level registered one and a half times the legal limit.

Fazzalaro is charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated, and operating a vessel with a BAC of .08 or higher. He is also charged with two separate navigational law violations.