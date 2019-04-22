CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police arrested a man in connection to the robbery of a bank satellite inside a town supermarket.

Thomas Blachowski, 49, of Penora Street in Depew has been charged with robbery and grand larceny, both felonies.

Police say the robbery occurred just after 6 p.m. at the Citizens Bank located inside the Tops Markets at the Thruway Plaza on Thursday night.

Cheektowaga Police say Blachowski entered the bank and passed a note, stating that he had a gun and that he was demanded money. No gun was shown.

Police say he was taken into custody at his Goethe Street address without incident on Saturday evening.

