Depew man arrested for dispute involving switchblade knife

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A man from Depew was arrested Wednesday for possession of a weapon after he displayed an open switchblade knife during a dispute with another driver.

According to State Police, Joel J. Rapp of Depew was driving on Transit Road in Clarence when he stopped at the Wehrle Drive traffic stop. Rapp had entered into a dispute with another driver while driving.

While stopped, 51-year-old Rapp "flung a lit cigarette onto the hood of another vehicle." The other driver got out of his vehicle to get rid of the cigarette.

This is when, police say, Rapp displayed an open switchblade knife.

Rapp was arrested by State Police for criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Police say that they also found a second switchblade and a small amount of marijuana.