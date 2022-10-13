Department of Justice grant going to ECMC will help crime victims

The $496,000 grant will go to ECMC's BRAVE program to help people who have been impacted by violent crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Only three communities in the whole country have been awarded money in the Department of Justice's latest round of violence intervention grants, and Buffalo is one of them.

It is more than $496,000 from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs.

The grant will help at least two organizations.

One of them is BRAVE, which is Erie County Medical Center's hospital-based violence intervention program. It helps survivors of violence make changes in their lives. Then there's SNUG, which works with victims of violence and specializes in gun and gang violence prevention.

The push to make this grant happen started less than a week after the May 14 shooting.

"There was nothing that we could do about the tragedy of May 14 after it had hit," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said. "The one thing we could control is the response to it, and the response, I think, has been extraordinary and they say that we suffer our way to wisdom.

"That to live is to suffer, to survive the suffering, to transcend it and to turn it into something positive, it's to give the suffering meaning, and I think every single day since the tragic events of May 14, we've worked as a community together to give meaning to this suffering, and hopefully we can make the lives of those future victims much, much better."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the grant would allow ECMC to grow its staff for these programs that help people who are the victims of violence.

The money will create a hybrid position to act as a liaison between BRAVE and SNUG and train medical staff in how to handle situations involving victims of crime, including ways to help people use these programs more.

"It's increasingly and distressingly clear that gun violence is a public health crisis claiming lives and creating trauma and long lasting consequences," BRAVE Program Director Paula Kovanic-Spiro said. "So our program uses a public health approach to gun violence.

"ECMC has committed to the creation of this being the only hospital-based violence intervention program, and these generous funds are really going to allow us to expand our current efforts that were often informal and now more formally with Buffalo SNUG."

They will also research the link between BRAVE, which is hospital-based, and SNUG, which is community-based.