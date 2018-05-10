Vandals defaced the front of the Democrat & Chronicle offices sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning with anti-media messages.

Employees of the media organization arrived Friday morning to find the word "liars" spray painted on three of the first-floor windows along Main Street.

One of the windows was painted with the phrase "you brood of vipers," a biblical reference.

The windows of the Democrat and Chronicle offices in downtown Rochester were vandalized with graffiti. (Photo: CARLOS ORTIZ/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE)

CARLOS ORTIZ/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Police are reviewing video footage from nearby cameras.

"I'm incredibly disappointed that somebody in our community would do this," said Karen Magnuson, the Democrat and Chronicle's executive editor. "I realize that all journalists appear to be under fire these days, but you couldn't find a more dedicated group of people working extremely hard every day to cover their community. If someone has an issue with our coverage I'd love to talk to them about it."

