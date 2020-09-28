Delaware man arrested in Wyoming County for felony weapon possession

On Thursday, State Police arrested a man from Delaware for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police on Thursday arrested a man from Delaware for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun.

State Police out of Warsaw pulled over a vehicle that was speeding on State Route 63 in Covington. Troopers say they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

The vehicle was searched by K-9s and a loaded handgun was found in the glove box. John C. Garcia, 22, of Wilmington, Delaware, was a passenger in the vehicle and, according to police, said the gun was his.

State Police arrested Garcia for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, which is a class C felony.