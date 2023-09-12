DEC discovers marijuana grown in Chautauqua County forest

DEC Forest Rangers destroyed 10 marijuana plants at Hill Higher State Forest on September 7.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — DEC Forest Rangers are investigating an ongoing situation involving marijuana plants that were discovered to be planted in a state-owned forest.

The plants had been discovered on June 28 at Hill Higher State Forest in Chautauqua County, but Rangers could not identify the responsible party after numerous visits to the site over the next couple of months.

The 10 plants were recently destroyed on September 7 by Rangers Sprague and Streczywilk in an effort to halt whoever planned on harvesting the plants.