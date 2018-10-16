BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Police say a 31-year-old man from Buffalo was shot on Letchworth Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be targeted.

The shooting happened not far from the Buffalo State College campus. School officials put this statement on their website:

Initial information indicates shooting may have been targeted. No connection or threat to the college. Buffalo Police and UPD remain on scene. Please continue to avoid area.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

