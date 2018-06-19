NEW YORK, NY - Day two of testimony in the Buffalo Billion bid rigging trial brought much testimony regarding Fort Schuyler Management.

The private, not-for-profit company was established by the state, basically to avoid having to obey its own rules and regulations when building projects for SUNY.

As a result, however, it was also largely void of any oversight or public scrutiny, making it ripe for potential abuse according to critics.





Currently the deputy mayor of New York City, Dean Fuleihan chaired the Fort Schuyler board which approved such projects, when the RFP for the Riverbend project in Buffalo was being formulated. Bothhe and another board member testified they had every reason to believe bids were contest a fairly and above board.

What they did not know, according to prosecutors, is that Alain Kaloyeros had conspired with executives at LP Ciminelli to rig the bids and ensure only Ciminelli would qualify to become Riverbend’s developer in a project it would eventually grow to $750 million.

Lou Ciminelli is the only one of the three company executives originally charged to stand trial. He’s accused of wire fraud. Another, vice president Kevin Schuler, took a deal to testify and is expected to do so as the government star witness sometime this week.

Kaloyeros, tapped by Governor Cuomo to oversee hi tech initiatives aimed at creating jobs, was also on the Fort Schuyler board.

However, he never voted on awarding the project to Ciminelli. His lawyers note he recused himself. But prosecutors allege that was all part of a careful ruse, in an attempt to further cover that the “fix”was in.





During the prosecution’s opening statement on Monday, it became apparent that DAVE emails would comprise much of the government’s evidence.

