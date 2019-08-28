DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Four teenagers from Dansville died in a crash last month in Allegany County. Now the one teenager who survived the crash is facing charges.

New York State Police announced Wednesday morning that the 16-year-old passenger, who was the only one wearing a seat belt, is charged with two crimes: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, because the car was taken from a family member without their permission, and permitting unlicensed operation of a vehicle because the driver only had a learner's permit.

Police say the car was speeding and never slowed down when it slammed into a tree in the Town of Burns just over a month ago.

