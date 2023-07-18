DA recuses himself in Burham escape investigation, couple recount finding suspect in their yard

Burham, who is accused of kidnap in Pennsylvania and murder and arson in New York State escaped the Warren County Jail more than a week ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the investigation into the escape of prisoner Michael Burham.

Burham, who is accused of kidnap in Pennsylvania and murder and arson in New York State escaped the Warren County Jail more than a week ago. He was captured on Saturday after a couple and their dog discovered him in their yard.

Warren County District Attorney Robert Greene said he is handing the escape investigation over to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

He says that decision was made after learning of reports that could implicate prison inmates, staff, or other individuals, possibly leading to criminal charges.

"There was info that could possibly implicate inmates at the Warren County Jail and possibly implicate staff members at the Warren County Jail," said Greene, who sits on the prison board and is friends with some of the prison staff.

Greene says if prison staff were found to be negligent that resulted in Burham's escape, they could face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the couple who first saw Burham after their dog started barking at someone was awarded $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Ron and Cindy Ecklund recounted what happened that day.

"The second he stood up, we knew. All of you, the pictures were everywhere. There's no way you could not look at him and know who it was. And at the time we were told he could be armed and dangerous. So it was an exit. We wanted to get out of there as soon as possible," said Cindy Ecklund.