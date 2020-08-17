Shootings are up 66% in Buffalo according to NY governor

The announcement of an increase in shootings in the Queen City comes after a new initiative was formed in the City of Buffalo which aims to bring together local and

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic across the state and stated that violence across the state has seen an increase.

According to the governor, Buffalo has seen a 66% increase in shootings.

The announcement of an increase in shootings in the Queen City comes after a new initiative was formed in the City of Buffalo which aims to bring together local and federal law enforcement resources to reduce violent crime in the city.

'Shoot Review,' which includes members of the Buffalo Police, U.S. Attorney's Office, Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol,Tobacco and Firearms and others will meet once a week to review information and compare notes about shootings from the week before.

Earlier in July, Buffalo mayor Byron Brown called for 'ceasefire' following multiple shootings across the city over a span of several weeks.