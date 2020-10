Marquise "Javon" Williams was killed on January 5 on Paderewski Drive and Shumway Street in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Marquise "Javon" Williams.

Williams was killed on January 5 on Paderewski Drive and Shumway Street in the City of Buffalo.