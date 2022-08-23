Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information related to Town of Tonawanda stabbing

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for stabbing a 67-year-old man.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information related to a stabbing that happened last week in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department reports that officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault on Wednesday, Aug. 17. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Police believe the man was walking near Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:15 p.m. when he was attacked.

The alleged attacker is believed to be a Black male with a dark brown complection between 15 to 20 years old with a small build. Police say the alleged attacker was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was taken to ECMC following the attack and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.

