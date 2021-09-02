Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to the arrest of Rashaad Samuel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Rashaad Samuel.
According to Crime Stoppers, Samuel is wanted on a federal warrant for escape. Anyone with information about Samuel's whereabouts are asked to come forward.
Samuel is a Black male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone who has information that could load to the arrest or indictment of Samuel is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161 or by submitting a tip through the free Crime Stoppers app "Buffalo Tips."