Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to the arrest of Rashaad Samuel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Rashaad Samuel.

According to Crime Stoppers, Samuel is wanted on a federal warrant for escape. Anyone with information about Samuel's whereabouts are asked to come forward.

Samuel is a Black male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.