Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about young Buffalo woman's homicide

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment related to Jalia Marrero's murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Jalia Marrero.

Marrero's body was found in June at the foot of Virgil Avenue and St. Lawrence Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide by Erie County Medical Examiner's Office over the weekend.

Marerro, 18, was reported missing on May 21. She was last seen on May 8 or 9.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment related to her murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.