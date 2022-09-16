Crime Stoppers WNY offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted level 1 sex offender

Information is being sought on the location of Derrick Harris.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a wanted man.

Information is being sought on Derrick Harris who is wanted by the New York State Parole. Harris is on parole for criminal sex act in the first degree. Harris is a level one sex offender.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about where to locate Harris.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.