Crime Stoppers WNY offering $2,500 for information leading to arrest of suspect

Quayshawn Lawrence is wanted by the US Marshals Service for violation of supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of Quayshawn Lawrence.

Lawrence is wanted by the US Marshals Service for violation of supervision.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.