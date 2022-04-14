x
Crime

Crime Stoppers WNY offering $2,500 for information leading to arrest of wanted suspect

Malachi Gates is wanted by the US Marshals Service and by Niagara Falls Police for multiple charges.
Credit: Crime Stoppers WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of Malachi Gates.

Gates is wanted by the US Marshals Service for criminal possession of a weapon-firearm and criminal possession of controlled substance. He is also wanted by Niagara Falls Police for assault and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.

Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other homicides in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.

