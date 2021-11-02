Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to arrest of Kennyel Omar Garcia-Alvarez

According to Crime Stoppers, Kennyel Omar Garcia-Alvarez is wanted for homicide and weapons possession in Puerto Rico.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Kennyel Omar Garcia-Alvarez.

According to Crime Stoppers, Garcia-Alvarez is wanted for homicide and weapons possession in Puerto Rico. He is considered dangerous. Anyone with information about Garcia-Alvarez's whereabouts are asked to come forward.

Garcia-Alvarez is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.