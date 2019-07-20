BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting in Buffalo.

Frank Navaroli was shot and killed on Pearl Street on New Year's Day this year.

Anyone with information on that shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161.

