Reward offered for information about crimes on West Avenue in Buffalo

According to Crime Stoppers, several crimes have been reported in the area of West Avenue between Virginia Street and Carolina Street.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for several crimes in the City of Buffalo.

According to Crime Stoppers, several crimes have been reported in the area of West Avenue between Virginia Street and Carolina Street. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about this incident.

Anyone with information about this is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York by calling (716) 867-6161 or by submitting a tip through the free Crime Stoppers app.

