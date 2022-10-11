x
Crime Stoppers offers reward up to $7,500 for information on double homicide

Marcus Lane and Demario Moorman were killed September 2 near the intersection of Stevens and Northland avenues in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward up to $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons wanted in connection to a double homicide in Buffalo in early September. 

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to Crime Stoppers at:  716-867-6161.  You can also submit a tip by downloading the Crime Stoppers mobile app 'Buffalo Tips' on your Apple or Android device. 

Crime Stoppers is seeking info in this double homicide case.

Posted by Crime Stoppers WNY on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

