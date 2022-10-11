Crime Stoppers offers reward up to $7,500 for information on double homicide

Marcus Lane and Demario Moorman were killed September 2 near the intersection of Stevens and Northland avenues in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward up to $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons wanted in connection to a double homicide in Buffalo in early September.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to Crime Stoppers at: 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Crime Stoppers mobile app 'Buffalo Tips' on your Apple or Android device.