Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on May homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Thomas Martin.
Martin was killed on May 16 on Grimes Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this incident.
Crime Stoppers also notes that Buffalo Police are looking to identify the suspect pictured on the bulletin above.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.