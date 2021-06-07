Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on May homicide

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about the homicide of Thomas Martin.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Thomas Martin.

Martin was killed on May 16 on Grimes Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this incident.

Crime Stoppers also notes that Buffalo Police are looking to identify the suspect pictured on the bulletin above.