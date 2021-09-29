Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on quadruple shooting that happened in June

Four victims were shot when a man at the park began shooting. A stray bullet also entered the friary of a nearby church narrowly missing a priest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is now being offered for information on a quadruple shooting that happened on June 23.

The shooting happened at JFK Recreations Center basketball courts on Hickory Street.

Four victims were shot when a man at the park began shooting. A stray bullet also entered the friary of a nearby church narrowly missing a priest.

The victims were an 8-year-old and 14-year-old and two adults that were injured.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $500,000 that will lead to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s).