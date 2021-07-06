Crime Stoppers offering reward on Bailey Avenue homicide

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about the homicide of Majere Smikle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Majere Smikle.

Smikle was killed on June 21 on Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about this incident.

Crime Stoppers also notes that someone was seen feeling the area of the shooting. The suspect is pictured on the bulletin above.