Crime Stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of Tommy Kraft

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Tommy Kraft.
According to Crime Stoppers, Kraft is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department for grand larceny.
Anyone with information about Kraft's whereabouts is asked to come forward.
Those who may have information leading to the arrest of indictment of Kraft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app "Buffalo Tips."