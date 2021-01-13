Crime Stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of Tommy Kraft

According to Crime Stoppers, Tommy Kraft is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department for grand larceny.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Tommy Kraft.

Anyone with information about Kraft's whereabouts is asked to come forward.