Crime Stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of man for absconding parole

Chavelo Borden is wanted by NYS Parole for absconding from his supervision. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Chavelo Borden.

Borden is on parole for robbery in the second degree, and is wanted by New York State Parole for absconding from his supervision. Crime Stoppers Western New York says Borden should be considered armed and dangerous.

Borden is a Black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.