Crime Stoppers offering reward for information related to homicide of Alexy Ortiz

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Alexy Ortiz.

Ortiz was killed on June 28, 2022 on the Scajaquada Expressway near Delaware Avenue, according to Crime Stoppers WNY.

A driver shared with 2 On Your Side dashcam video of the scene and shooting as it happened. It is a little grainy, but you can see a black vehicle and two dirt bikes come up on the side.

Police say multiple shots were fired from the vehicle. Both dirt bike riders were struck. Ortiz was one of the dirt bike riders. The other victim, a 21-year-old man from Buffalo, was treated and released from an area hospital.

"We believe at this time it was not a random shooting. We believe one or both of the individuals may have targeted," Buffalo Police commissioner Joe Gramaglia said during a news conference.

Commissioner Gramaglia said a bullet went through a home on Lincoln Parkway.

The shooting started east of the Delaware overpass bridge, just before the Nottingham exit, according to police.

"How many people were in the vehicle, and who was the shooter, and what seat positioning they were in? We're still working through that," the commissioner said.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about Ortiz's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.