Crime Stoppers offering reward in connection with the murder of Marquita Mull

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information in connection with a woman found murdered this year.
Marquita Mull's body was discovered along a hiking trail in the town of Portland in Chautauqua County in September.
Mull was found next to a set of other remains, which have not yet been identified.
Buffalo police previously said the last time Mull was seen was in June and that was in the Broadway-Fillmore area.
Anyone with information on her death is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.