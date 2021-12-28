Crime Stoppers offering reward in connection with the murder of Marquita Mull

Marquita Mull's body was discovered along a hiking trail in the town of Portland in Chautauqua County in September.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information in connection with a woman found murdered this year.

Mull was found next to a set of other remains, which have not yet been identified.

Buffalo police previously said the last time Mull was seen was in June and that was in the Broadway-Fillmore area.