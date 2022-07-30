Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspects in murder investigation

Michael Atkinson is accused of shooting and stabbing Harith M. Al Khalaf on April 20 on James Street.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Saturday, Crime Stoppers announced that it is offering up to a $2,500 reward for a man wanted for murder.

According to the release, Michael Atkinson, 22, is wanted on a first degree manslaughter complaint for a murder that happened in the Town of Tonawanda.

Atkinson is accused of shooting and stabbing Harith M. Al Khalaf on April 20 on James Street, Al Khalaf later died from his injuries.

Citizens are urged to come forward with any information on the possible whereabouts of Atkinson. If you have any information leading to the arrest of Atkinson contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at 716-867-6161.