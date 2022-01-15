Crime Stoppers now offering reward for information on wanted homicide suspect

A $7,500 reward is being offered for Andre Whigham.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged suspect wanted by the U.S. Marshal for a homicide.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for Andre Whigham.

Whigham is 5 feet, 9 inches and 210 pounds.

Folks are urged to come forward with any information on Whigham's location.

The U.S Marshal's said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information to share please call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.