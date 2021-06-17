Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Pomona Place homicide

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about the 2018 Pomona Place homicide of Geneva 'Mimi' Smith.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Geneva "Mimi" Smith.

Smith was killed on June 20, 2018, on Pomona Place in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161.