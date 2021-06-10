Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on May homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Marquon Richardson.
Richardson was killed on May 10 on Progressive Avenue in the Riverside neighborhood in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this incident.
The vehicle pictured in the notice is believed to have been used in the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.