Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on May homicide

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about the homicide of Marquon Richardson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Marquon Richardson.

Richardson was killed on May 10 on Progressive Avenue in the Riverside neighborhood in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this incident.

The vehicle pictured in the notice is believed to have been used in the homicide.