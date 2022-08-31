Crime stoppers offering reward for information on Elmwood Avenue stabbing homicide

William Graham was stabbed and killed on Saturday on Elmwood Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the stabbing homicide of William Graham.

Graham was killed on Saturday on Elmwood Avenue. People with information about the suspect above are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment related to her murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.