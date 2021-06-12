Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on 2018 homicide

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about the Spring Street homicide of David Dickens-Anderson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of David Dickens-Anderson.

Dickens-Anderson was killed on October 21, 2018, on Spring Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.