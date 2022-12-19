Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on October 2021 murder

A reward is being offered for information on the homicide of Donovan Miller.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a man in the City of Buffalo.

Donovan Miller was killed on October 10, 2021, on Laird Avenue.

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.