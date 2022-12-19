x
Crime

Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on October 2021 murder

A reward is being offered for information on the homicide of Donovan Miller.
Credit: Crime Stoppers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a man in the City of Buffalo. 

Donovan Miller was killed on October 10, 2021, on Laird Avenue. 

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips. 

Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other homicides in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.

