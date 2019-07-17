BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information regarding the shooting of Jason Phillips.

It is still unclear where and how the incident happened, but Phillips was shot on the side of his chest on May 31, 2019, and remains in a medically induced coma.

The reward is for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716) 867-6161, or download their free app to submit a tip.