BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Buffalo has offered a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Renecameren Tucker.

Tucker was killed on December 19, 2019, on Moselle Street in the City of Buffalo.

People are asked to come forward with information about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or send a tip to the Crime Stoppers free mobile app.

