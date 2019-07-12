BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of up to $7,500 has been offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of anyone responsible in connection to Juston Lewis' death.

Lewis was killed November 23 on Schmarbeck Avenue in Buffalo.

If you have any information, the number to call for Crime Stoppers Buffalo is (716) 867-6161.

