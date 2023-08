BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been given prison time for fatally stabbing a man in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood last summer.

Joshua Eddy, 23, was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision.

Eddy pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for stabbing Hasheen Wilson, 32, in the chest and back multiple times in June of 2022. Wilson was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.