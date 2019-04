BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hazmat crews spent Friday morning cleaning up a diesel spill after a crash.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. near William Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says a car sped past a marked Sheriff's vehicle.

The deputy was about to pursue that person when that driver crashed into a commercial truck.

The truck began spilling fuel onto the road.

The speeding driver was hurt, but they are expected to be okay.

No word of any charges at this point.