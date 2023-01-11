2 arrested after 2-year-old boy overdoses on fentanyl in Niagara County

The investigation revealed that the 2-year-old ingested fentanyl. The NCSO said the child is currently receiving treatment and is still recovering.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a man and woman were arrested after a 2-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said on April 25 deputies were called to a home on a report and a child was unresponsive. The 2-year-old boy was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it investigated the home, the parents, and what surrounded the child going into cardiac arrest.

According to the news release, on Dec. 15, 2022, Jaynalyn Smith, 20, was arrested on two counts of assault. She is being held in the Niagara County Jail on a $100,000 bail. On Monday, Dustin Houghton, 23, was arrested on one count of assault, and he has been released on $5,000 bail.