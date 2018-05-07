An arrest report sheds new light on the case of Esmeralda Garza, the Corpus Christi mother who was arrested last week after police said she sold her seven-year-old son.

According to an arrest report affidavit of probable cause acquired Thursday by 3News, the seven-year-old boy was sold for $2,500.

It was last Friday when the Texas Department of Public Safety executed a drug warrant at a Corpus Christi residence and found the seven-year-old boy during their search.

According to Department of Public Safety special agents, Garza told them that she and her boyfriend owed drug money and sold the child to clear the debt. She said she was paid $500 cash initially to clear the debt and an additional $700 when the "custody paperwork" was signed.

Two other children, females ages two and three, were also found during the search of the residence and were allegedly in the process of being sold, as well.

Another adult male and female were arrested on drug charges during the search. DPS troopers said additional charges are expected to be filed against them.

This case is still under investigation.

