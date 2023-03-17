Corner store employee indicted for fatally shooting his coworker

Abdula Hussein, 24, of Buffalo, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tawfaik Alsheari.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An employee of a Buffalo corner store was arraigned Friday morning on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his coworker.

Abdula Hussein, 24, of Buffalo, went before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

Hussein is accused of fatally shooting Tawfaik Alsheari, 62, on February 21. Buffalo Police responded to a call of a shooting and found Alsheari dead inside the store. Hussein was apprehended a short time later.

Hussein is currently being held without bail. He's due back in court on April 6 for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted of the charge, Hussein faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Graphic video of the shooting was shared on Facebook.

The day after the shooting, 2 On Your Side reached out to Facebook about the video. The social media giant placed the video behind a sensitive content warning that, when expanded, states that the video does not go against their standards.