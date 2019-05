WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A convicted sex offender admitted to keeping hundreds of child porn pictures and videos on his phone.

Justin Wheeler, 27, of West Seneca, pleaded guilty to a child porn possession charge on Thursday. Wheeler could serve at least 10 years in prison for the charge. A judge is set to sentence him in October.

Prosecutors say investigators found the images while Wheeler was on parole for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.