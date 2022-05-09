Convicted murder sentenced for separate fatal shooting on Buffalo's East Side

Kenyatta Austin, 29, was sentenced for shooting Luis Flores back in 2017. Austin is already serving a 60-year sentence for two 2018 murders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A convicted murderer has been sentenced for separate fatal shootings on the city's East Side in 2017.

Kenyatta Austin, 29, of Buffalo was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.

Austin shot 24-year-old Luis Flores on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue back in 2017. Flores died from his injuries a short time later.

Austin pleaded guilty in March to one count of manslaughter in the first degree for the fatal shooting of Flores.

Currently, Austin is serving an indeterminate sentence of 64 years to life in prison following his conviction for the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie Johnson back in July of 2018.

At that specific incident, two other people were shot but survived.