The man convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering 5-year-old Eain Brooks will not get a trial.

Matthew Kuzdzal was found guilty of second-degree murder and predatory sexual assault. The child died from his injuries back in 2013.

MORE: State court decision stuns Eain Brooks' family

An appeals court found that Kuzdzal deserved a new trial because two jurors were accused of calling him a 'scumbag.' However, the district attorney appealed that decision and now the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has found that the conviction will stand and that Kuzdzal's 50-year prison sentence will be upheld as well.

