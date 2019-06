BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Collins woman could get seven years in prison for a deadly crash in Concord last year.

Allyson Rollek, 26, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for the crash on Creek Road last September that killed 66-year-old Ralph Spaulding and hurt his 11-year-old passenger.

Police say she was under the influence of fentanyl at the time.

She'll be sentenced in August.